Oikos (OKS) Market Cap Reaches $1.80 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Oikos has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $45,591.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00089053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.29 or 0.00475123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00227148 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.97 or 0.01178396 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00040720 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 168,445,932 coins and its circulating supply is 148,765,094 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

