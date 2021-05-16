OIN Finance (OIN) Trading Up 73.7% Over Last Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $20.49 million and $745,901.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 73.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00087531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.95 or 0.01082797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00062954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00114585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,922,528 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.