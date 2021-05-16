OKCash (OK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,607.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and $8,607.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKCash has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,068.95 or 1.00151860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.00241208 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004588 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,963,114 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

