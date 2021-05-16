Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,053,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 86,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

