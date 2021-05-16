Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

