Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after buying an additional 1,192,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $83.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

