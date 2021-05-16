OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMVKY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.