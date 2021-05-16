ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $44.59.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

