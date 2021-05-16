OneLedger One Day Volume Reaches $351,058.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OneLedger has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $5.97 million and $351,058.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00087259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.13 or 0.01080231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00062465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00114091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00062647 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,210,883 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

