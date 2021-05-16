OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC cut its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. OneWater Marine comprises about 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.91% of OneWater Marine worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $166,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,262 shares of company stock worth $10,442,291 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $765.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ONEW shares. Truist raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

