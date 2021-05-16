Ontology (ONT) Trading Down 29.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00004259 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $534.09 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00078634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00074691 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.55 or 0.00329584 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000687 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00012628 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 822,113,544 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

