Opacity Price Reaches $0.18 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Opacity coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $14.85 million and $316,777.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

