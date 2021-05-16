OptiToken (OPTI) Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, OptiToken has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One OptiToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. OptiToken has a market capitalization of $220,890.32 and $5,489.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00091050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.00485303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00232067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004948 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00041736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.79 or 0.01164739 BTC.

About OptiToken

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,037,472 coins and its circulating supply is 29,799,060 coins. The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

