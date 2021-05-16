Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Reduced by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,790 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.