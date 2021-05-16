ORAO Network Price Tops $0.14 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges. ORAO Network has a market cap of $5.52 million and $894,216.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00089659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.90 or 0.00480893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00226855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00041500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $525.85 or 0.01149954 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

