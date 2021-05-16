Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $884,451.77 and approximately $137.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,019.03 or 0.99790015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052365 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $697.66 or 0.01449823 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $345.58 or 0.00718167 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011856 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.20 or 0.00382782 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00236897 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009759 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.