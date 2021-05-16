Orbs Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. Orbs has a market cap of $275.53 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbs has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00088982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.60 or 0.01115550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00064761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00113916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00063462 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.