O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,354 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $100,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. UBS Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.70.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $553.33 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.07 and a twelve month high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.