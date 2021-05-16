O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at $56,925,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $553.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.07 and a fifty-two week high of $568.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $530.12 and a 200-day moving average of $474.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

