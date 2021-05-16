OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$2.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.92. The company has a market cap of C$876.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

