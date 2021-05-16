Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and $24,267.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.54 or 0.00487087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00232464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $523.04 or 0.01155193 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

