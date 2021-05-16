Origin Sport (ORS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.27 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $1.27 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00029718 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

