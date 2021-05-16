OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.59

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. OriginTrail has a market cap of $210.22 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00086018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.07 or 0.01084148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00063570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00114227 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,413,444 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

