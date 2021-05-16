Origo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $460,263.00 (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Origo has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $460,263.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origo has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Origo

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

