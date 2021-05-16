Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.56% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter worth $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

