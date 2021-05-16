Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.86.

OR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,343.57. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.74, for a total value of C$1,098,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,999,034.19. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,784.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.71 and a 52 week high of C$17.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

