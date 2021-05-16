OST Market Capitalization Hits $24.44 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. OST has a total market cap of $24.44 million and $852,788.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OST has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00088016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.65 or 0.01127051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00063509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00116597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

