Ouroboros (OURO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,050.00

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Ouroboros has a market cap of $123,747.34 and approximately $1,050.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00090993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00512442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.85 or 0.00231990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004929 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.28 or 0.01182867 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

