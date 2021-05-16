Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires 16,515 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,478,000 after buying an additional 4,813,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $121,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,058,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,708,000 after buying an additional 1,129,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,676,000 after buying an additional 330,542 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

