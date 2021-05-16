Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires 455 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.7% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,378,000 after buying an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ stock opened at $234.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.90 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

