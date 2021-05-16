Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires 855 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $227.86 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.76 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.19 and its 200-day moving average is $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.