Outfitter Financial LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $22,904,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

