Outfitter Financial LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric comprises 1.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,152,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after buying an additional 345,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

