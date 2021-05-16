Outfitter Financial LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.0% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $315.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.12 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

