Outfitter Financial LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.1% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

