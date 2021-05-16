Outfitter Financial LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Gladstone Investment makes up approximately 2.7% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC owned 0.81% of Gladstone Investment worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAIN opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.28 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

