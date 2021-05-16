Outfitter Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,449,220. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $69.66.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.