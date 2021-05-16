Outfitter Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 1.7% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $417.26 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The stock has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.08 and its 200 day moving average is $380.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

