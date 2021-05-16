Outfitter Financial LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.7% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $231.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.36 and a 200 day moving average of $217.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $171.68 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

