Outfitter Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,732,000 after acquiring an additional 78,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.69 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $242.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

