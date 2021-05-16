Outfitter Financial LLC Purchases 12,865 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 185.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 53,033 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,005,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of ACI stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.