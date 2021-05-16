Outfitter Financial LLC Purchases 1,895 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. International Paper makes up 1.5% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $62.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $63.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

