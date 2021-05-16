Outfitter Financial LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 170.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,255,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 61,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 230,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 59,691 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

