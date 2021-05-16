Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.16. Outfront Media posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 468,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. 1,389,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,215. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

