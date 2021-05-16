Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,609 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Owl Rock Capital worth $13,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 783,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 47,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $337,707.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,911,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,077,022.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $613,773.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,804,553 shares in the company, valued at $575,344,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,171,193 shares of company stock worth $16,773,234 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.20 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

