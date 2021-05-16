Oxygen Reaches Market Capitalization of $171.63 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $2.85 or 0.00005928 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $171.63 million and $3.26 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00021509 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000912 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,323,838 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

