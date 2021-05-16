PAC Global Price Down 14.4% This Week (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00164580 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,752.78 or 0.03834412 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

