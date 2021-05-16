PAC Protocol (PAC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $233,335.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $168.34 million and $233,335.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001180 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.58 or 0.00658728 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00023284 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 94.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,505,618,321 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

