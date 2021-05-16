Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $10.61 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,504 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,375,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.4% during the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $164.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.42 and a 200-day moving average of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $164.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

