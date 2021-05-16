Pamp Network (PAMP) Market Cap Achieves $8,565.36

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Pamp Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00087984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.02 or 0.01080010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00113827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00062834 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

Pamp Network is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

